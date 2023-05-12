(AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched six shutout innings and Owen Miller went 3 for 4 with a homer and a double to help the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Friday night. Burnes (4-2) walked four of the first 13 batters he faced, but settled down from there. He struck out seven and allowed only two hits while throwing a season-high 104 pitches. The four walks were one off his career high. Miller homered in the third inning, doubled in the fifth and singled and scored in the seventh for his best performance since joining his home-state team. This was Miller’s fifth career three-hit game, with three coming against the Royals. The Brewers took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish by scoring an unearned run off Josh Taylor (0-1) in the first inning. Willy Adames drew a two-out walk, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on Christian Yelich’s infield single. Miller extended the lead to 2-0 when he led off the third by ripping an 0-2 slider from Castillo into the left-field seats. The 404-foot drive was Miller’s first homer of the season. Kansas City got just three hits all night and scored its only run on Freddy Fermin’s two-out homer in the seventh off Joel Payamps. Yelich and Anderson added RBI singles off Josh Staumont in the seventh. Brewers get the win, 5-1. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings. Check it out below!