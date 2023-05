MILWAUKEE — Every week, the Wis. Morning News panel answers a series of questions about a specific event/topic. The show then compares the answers with those of a “guest expert.”

Friday’s topic celebrates the Moms of WTMJ with a special Mother’s Day edition of the 5Q.

Guest Experts: Christine (Vince’s mom), Nila (Erik’s mom), and Rocki (Debbie’s mom).