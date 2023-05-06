Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead, two-run single against Corbin Burnes in the fifth inning that propelled the San Francisco Giants to a 6-4 victory over the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series Friday night. J.D. Davis and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who twice came back from two-run deficits and won their third consecutive game following a five-game losing streak. Burnes (3-2) permitted five runs over six innings, but only two were earned. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings! Check it out below.