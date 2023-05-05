It’s another WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Question of the night… will you be sleeping in during the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla? Brian talks to guest Fred Weintraub, a royal watcher, about the scene in England and the Coronation itself. Grocery stories are bulking up security! What does this mean and why are groups of people shoplifting? A football coach at a Texas Highschool was forced to stepdown after using a broom to punish his football players. Have you ever had a coach who has taken things too far? Brian talks to texters! Prom asking! What did you have to do? Producer Justin Pottinger gives his story along with Brian telling his. Lastly, how expensive are hot dogs and beers getting at ballparks? All this and more on WTMJ Nights!