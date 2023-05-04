MADISON – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says if the Republican-led shared revenue proposal reaches his desk he will “veto it in its entirety”.
The governor made this statement in a tweet this morning, saying that while he sees progress on the matter “the state must step up more than what I’ve seen”.
The Legislature unveiled their shared revenue plans in Madison and Milwaukee last week, under which every community in Wisconsin would see a minimum increase of 10 percent in shared revenue. The plan also would allow the county of Milwaukee to add 0.375 percent to its sales tax and the city of Milwaukee a new 2 percent sales tax, provided certain provisions were followed. Both would need to be approved by a referendum.
This is a developing story which we will update once more information becomes available.