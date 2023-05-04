MADISON – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says if the Republican-led shared revenue proposal reaches his desk he will “veto it in its entirety”.

The governor made this statement in a tweet this morning, saying that while he sees progress on the matter “the state must step up more than what I’ve seen”.

For a decade, our communities have been asked to do more with less. The state must step up to meet our local needs.



It’s why I cannot support the current Republican plan released Tuesday: It’s not enough. We have to do more. My full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4h3msW17rT — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 4, 2023

The Legislature unveiled their shared revenue plans in Madison and Milwaukee last week, under which every community in Wisconsin would see a minimum increase of 10 percent in shared revenue. The plan also would allow the county of Milwaukee to add 0.375 percent to its sales tax and the city of Milwaukee a new 2 percent sales tax, provided certain provisions were followed. Both would need to be approved by a referendum.

This is a developing story which we will update once more information becomes available.