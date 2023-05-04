Critics call it the biggest blemish in Star Wars history: The Star Wars Holiday Special aired on primetime television in 1978.

Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hammill, and Carrie Fisher were all featured in the show, which focused on Chewbacca’s desire to be with his family during the holidays. Cameos included Bea Arthur and Jefferson Starship. The devastatingly bad TV show has garnered a lot of criticism from Star Wars fans, wondering how it could have even been produced?

The documentary ‘A Disturbance in the Force’ delves into the creation into this awful show.

“I don’t think it looked as weird to people who saw it back in 1978,” director/producer Steven Kozak told WTMJ. “I saw it, I don’t remember it being that bad. But we had low expectations for TV shows in 1978.”

Kozak will be in Milwaukee Thursday for a screening of the documentary at the Milwaukee Film Festival.

Steve Kozak’s full interview

The TV special never aired again. You can see it below.