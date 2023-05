Dan Shafer fills in tonight as the host of WTMJ Nights. Dan discusses the termination of Coach Budenholzer and why this was done. Dan is then joined by Tricia Peterson: Director/Owner, Future All Stars Academy LLC and Renae Henning: Administrator, Community Care Preschool & Child Care, Inc as the three discuss their roles and what was taken out of Tony Evers’ budget. Lastly, the Stadium Freeway is discussed with Peter Burgelis.