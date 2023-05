It’s Brewers Weekly! The Brew Crew fell to the Rockies Thursday, which resulted in a sweep during the three game series. Dom runs through the poor series then discusses the struggles against left-handed pitchers. Will it stick? Dom plays a questionnaire game with producer Justin Pottinger on whether the given statement will stick or not. Brewers will face off against the Giants starting Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. All this and more on Brewers Weekly with Dom Cotroneo!