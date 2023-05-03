The Wisconsin’s Morning News crew was happy to donate to Brewers broadcaster Jeff Levering’s cause, as he raises money for Sportscasters against Alzheimer’s.
Of course, Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad took advantage of Jeff’s services.
Really happy with how our @JLevering4 @BookCameo turned out. We totally didn't pay him to say this. @620wtmj Wisconsin's Morning News. Levo is with us Wednesday at 7:45 AM. @erikbilstadWTMJ @WhatTheHillGee https://t.co/vy4rpxpKt5— Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) May 2, 2023