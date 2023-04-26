A golden era of Milwaukee Bucks basketball is on the line tonight.

If the Bucks inconceivably find a way to lose to the Heat in 5 games, it’s all over.

Not just the series, but everything we’ve fallen in love with for the better part of the last decade.

Coach Bud. Gone.

Khris Middleton. Gone.

Brook Lopez. Gone.

Wesley Matthews & Jae Crowder. Thanks for comin’.

It’d be a full-fledged rebuild in Milwaukee.

Luckily the architect, Jon Horst, and the best player in basketball would still be around.

But, the clock starts ticking on his eventual departure if this team isn’t competing for championships.

All of that on the line tonight. And in Game 6. And in Game 7.

But let’s cross those bridges when we come to them.