The Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay is over.

Rather than look at the situation in black and white, I’ll sum up my feelings as mixed. I’m in the camp that it’s time for a new quarterback in Green Bay and simultaneously appreciative and amazed at Rodgers’ play over the last fifteen seasons as a starter.

Rodgers replaced a Hall of Fame quarterback and built a Hall of Fame resume of his own.

For that, he is to be commended.

Rodgers also agreed to a 3-year, $150 million dollar contract after back-to-back MVP seasons and chose punt on the voluntary portion of the Packers off-season program. A slap in the face of General Manager, Brian Gutekunst.

Rodgers continued to use the Pat McAfee show and post-game press conferences as a vehicle to undermine the Packers brass and coaching staff. He chose the playing field as his vehicle to show up his teammates. Teammates he chose to not work with during the off-season.

For that – and more – it’s time to move on.

Rodgers wore out his welcome in Green Bay three years ago, but his MVP caliber play was enough to keep him around. Once his play tapered off, Love was deemed “ready” and public sentiment shifted, the Packers felt comfortable moving on.

There’s a new QB-1 in Green Bay, his name is Jordan Love.

Time will tell the magnitude of the Rodgers trade, but for now, it feels right.

