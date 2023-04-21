Alex Verdugo homered for the second straight game and doubled to help the Boston Red Sox defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Friday night. He hit a two-run shot in the third inning Friday against Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (2-2). Rowdy Tellez hit a solo shot for the Brewers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Boston came from behind, thanks in part to its patience. Each of the last three Red Sox players who scored had reached base on a two-out walk. The Brewers led 3-2 in the sixth when Peralta issued consecutive walks to Kiké Hernández and Triston Casas, who worked his way back from an 0-2 count. Hoby Milner replaced Peralta and promptly allowed a tying bloop single to pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder. Jarren Duran followed with a liner that went off the glove of diving third baseman Owen Miller, resulting in a single that brought home Casas with the go-ahead run. The Red Sox added an insurance run in the seventh as Bryse Wilson came out of the bullpen with two outs and walked Justin Turner before allowing Masataka Yoshida’s RBI double to left-center. The Brewers were unable to come back, which resulted in their sixth loss on the season. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the loss on Brewers Extra Innings. Check it out below!