Steve Jagler is filling the host chair tonight! Leadership is simple, but not easy. Steve tells us about a quote from his father and dives deep into the meaning, setting the theme for tonight. Richard Pieper joins! Richard is currently the Chairman Emeritus for PPC Partners, Inc. headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The two sat down and talked about leadership. Jagler announces his launch of the Jagler Executive Servant Leadership Project. Steve’s childhood hero growing up was Hank Aaron. Steve plays the recording breaking homerun and gives a brief story on Aaron. Greater Milwaukee Urban League President & CEO Dr. Eve Hall then joins thew show and talk about the big picture…. the progress made and the obstacles still holding us back, including the terrible idea of ignoring and even whitewashing Black history because it gives some folks “discomfort.” Lastly, Meg McKenna of Visit Milwaukee about the new Visit Milwaukee Visitors Guide and the summer ahead. All this and more on WTMJ Nights with Steve Jagler.