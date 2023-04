It’s another off day for the Brewers. Dom Controneo hosts Brewers Weekly where he discusses the team itself and their recent success. Every game is a different group of guys who are getting the job done and Dom wants to emphasize this. Dom also breaks down the pitching so far this season including spin efficacy! Lastly, what is different this year compared to last years’ team? All good things right now for the Brew Crew! All this and more on Brewers Weekly! Check it out below!