It’s not too often the best bowler in the world stops by the Annex Wealth Management Studios!

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News got the chance to talk with Professional Bowling Association superstar Jason Belmonte today as the World Series of Bowling rolls on at Bowlero Wauwatosa throughout the week.

The conversation started with a focus on Belmonte’s two-handed throwing style, which he said he developed at a very young age bowling at his parent’s bowling center in Australia.

“When I was 18-months-old, I was strong enough to lift the ball…all by myself, but I could only do it with two hands” Belmonte told WTMJ. “Because my parents weren’t coaches, they weren’t bowlers…as I was getting older…they never tried to convert me.”

Belmonte also shared about his experience bowling in a Captains Match against Tommy Jones at Milwaukee’s famous Holler House earlier this month.

“There is this kind of whisper of what has gone on down here in the basement before…when you get to step up on to those lanes and throw the ball, the thing I really enjoyed was now I get to add a little bit to the story of what this place is and maybe in another hundred years there’ll be people talking about how the PBA Tour pros came here and had a bowl at the Holler House.”

If you want to check out the World Series of Bowling this week, you can find a full list of events here.