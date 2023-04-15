Rowdy Tellez homered twice and drove in four runs, and Christian Yelich also connected and had one of Milwaukee’s six doubles to lead the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers to an 11-2 rout against the San Diego Padres. The Brewers had 15 hits to back left-hander Eric Lauer, who held his former team to just one run and five hits in six innings. It was the second straight night a former Padres pitcher did well against his old team after Colin Rea threw 5 2/3 strong innings in a 4-3, 10-inning win on Thursday night. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings. Check it out below!