It’s a Friday edition of WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Brian lets loose and asks the listeners which news story is getting repeated and needs to stop. This becomes the question of the night. The Dallas Mavericks were fined $750,000 for losing on purpose against the Bulls last week, this leads to the topic of tanking in sports. Is tanking okay to do? How do the fans feel about this? Brian and producer Justin Pottinger (@JustinPottinger) give their takes. A influencer made a list of how drunk one could be at a specific event such as work parties, plane rides and first dates. Brian then wraps up the program with his hilarious segment, ‘Florida News”. All this and more on WTMJ Nights! Check it out below!