The Milwaukee Bucks and the city of Milwaukee will enhance safety measures around the Deer District throughout the team’s post-season run. The team detailed those plans on Friday.

Video courtesy of TMJ4 News

The new safety protocols are in reaction to shootings outside the Deer District that left 21 people injured following a playoff game last May.

There will be a large police presence in and around the arena.

The Bucks and Milwaukee police are also endorsing a “LEAVE IT AT HOME” campaign.

“Our main goal is to reduce car break-ins,” said Bucks president Peter Feigin. “If fans can’t bring items into the game, then leave them at home.”

There will also be sixty people acting as community ambassadors, according to Feigin.

“The ambassadors can assist people coming to Fiserv Forum, they offer another layer of people to make sure fans have a safe experience,” he said.

There will be only one screen available in the Deer District, but Feigin indicated that could change if the team continues to win.

Bar Owners

“The Bucks have a great plan,” Who’s on Third owner Bobby Wiltgen told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News. “They’ll use video surveillance, implement some limited capacity, and utilize downtown ambassadors to help people get to and from the games.”

Loitering was one of the issues that needed to be addressed, according to Hans Wiessgerber, the owner Old German Beer Hall.

“People were filling up our bar without spending any money,” Wiessgerber told WTMJ. “It forced us to implement a cover charge.”

Wiessgerber believes the onus is on the Bucks to ensure safety both inside the Deer District and outside.

“There has to be a level of responsibility from the Bucks owners,” he explained. “If you’re going to invite all these people downtown, you’re not just responsible for what happens within the fence (of the Deer District).”

Wiessgerber cited Summerfest as a venue that has taken successful steps to ensure safety outside the grounds.

“Over the years, Summerfest has taken broad responsibility for what happens in the streets.”

You need to have adequate sanitation, trash collection, port-a-potties.

