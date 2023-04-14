DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE — It’s a day to celebrate Milwaukee and what the city means to you: Happy 414 day!

To kick off the celebration, Mayor Cavalier Johnson will be lowering a commemorative banner on the front of City Hall. Alongside Mayor Johnson, there will be food and coffee from Bel Air Cantina and Fuel Café.

Milwaukee Pro Soccer will also be in attendance and will be offering some free merchandise.

The celebration starts at 8:00 a.m. at the corner of Wells and Water Streets in front of Milwaukee City Hall.