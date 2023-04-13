WISCONSIN — While today is set to be another beautiful day, a Red Flag Warning is back in effect for all of southern and central Wisconsin from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. The southern two-thirds of the state are under an extreme fire danger, which is the highest level on the DNR’s scale.

A Red Flag Warning means warmer temperatures, little moisture and strong winds all combine to create an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

A Red Flag Warning was also in effect Wednesday afternoon, two extreme wildfires were reported in Wisconsin during the warning. The first wildfire was reported in central Wisconsin near the town of Necedah. According to WISC-TV news, the fire burned through about 100-acres and several structures in the town.

Three separate sections of neighborhoods were evacuated and moved to Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall.

A few miles west, in the town of Tomah, another wildfire broke out and shut down about 30 miles of I-94 from Tomah to Black River Falls due to heavy smoke throughout the area.

According to News 8 Now in La Crosse, a controlled burn was being performed at Fort McCoy, an Army installation that sits between Tomah and Sparta, before the wildfire broke out. However, no correlation has been confirmed.

Both fires are now contained.