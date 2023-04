Corbin Burnes has had a lot of great outings over the past few years for the Milwaukee Brewers, but Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday night might have been his very best. Burnes threw eight scoreless innings, Willy Adames broke up Merrill Kelly’s no-hit bid in the seventh inning by smashing a solo homer to center field, and the Brewers piled up runs late to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings. Check it out below!