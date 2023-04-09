Milwaukee Police continue to investigate a shooting involving two children Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene near 67th and Sheridan, just south of Silver Spring Drive, around 5:30am Sunday. Police say a 14 year old boy was shot and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are being considered non-fatal.

A 12 year old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting. It’s unclear if there was a connection between the boys. Police say they believe a second suspect is at-large. A

Milwaukee Police are also looking for a suspect from an incident Sunday morning near 26th and Auer. Police say a 31 year old man was shot and was transported to a local hospital with serious injures. Police say they know who are looking for.

Anyone with any information in either case is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.