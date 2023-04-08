Nolan Arenado joined an exclusive fraternity as the St. Louis Cardinals broke out of their slump and cooled off the Brewers. Arenado hit his 300th career homer, Jordan Walker also went deep and the St. Louis Cardinals won 6-0 at Milwaukee on Saturday night to end their four-game skid and snap the Brewers’ six-game winning streak. After fouling off a long drive in the first inning, Arenado reached his milestone in his next trip to the plate with a ball that went in a similar spot but stayed to the right of the left-field foul pole. Walker added a couple more after and the Brewers bats were no where to be seen.

