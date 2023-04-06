Off to a 5-1 start on the young season, the Brewers have their fans feeling very excited for what’s to come. Dom Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) talks about some of the impressive stats the rookies and newcomers have provided to this team.

We also play some audio from Brewers Principal Owner Mark Attanasio at his annual Opening Day press conference. Dom also goes on a little rant about the relationship between fans and baseball owners.

Other odds and ends include injury updates, minor league season starting, and plenty of Bob Uecker calls!