Mr. Baseball is ready for another season behind the mic.

“(The Home Opener) is a big day for me,” Bob Uecker told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi ahead of Monday’s game against the Mets. “

“What made many of the opening days (special) for me was that I was not in the starting line-up,” Uecker deadpanned. “I always enjoyed the the fact that I was the first native Milwaukeean to ever play for the Braves and I was also the first major league player to be sent to the minor leagues by the Braves.”

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio joined Uecker on the radio and mentioned the new rules (pitch clock) meant to speed up the pace of the game.

“There were 13 runs scored and 26 hits (in Sunday’s Cardinals/Blue Jays game) and the game was completed under 2-and-a-half hours,” Attanasio said. “I think the rule changes are really (working).”

Click to hear the interview.