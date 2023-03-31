It’s another WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! The weather is getting scary outside in Wisconsin… which leads to tonight’s question, what precautions do you take before bad weather? Do you have a fear of thunderstorms or tornados? It’s almost April Fools! Brian talks about the best pranks during the holiday and the history behind it. On a more serious note.. how do parents feel about teachers and the responsibility teachers should have over protecting students? Finally, Brian asks producer Justin Pottinger (@justinpottinger) his outlook of the Final Four. Including game break downs, bets that should be placed and a tournament winner. All this and more on WTMJ Nights!