A hit-and-run suspect, accused of injuring a We Energies flagger in Racine County, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday on Honey Lake Road near Spring Prairie Road in the Town of Burlington.

The Sheriff’s Office said multiple tips led investigators to Bob Slominski’s home on Wednesday. His Chevy Silverado was found covered by a tarp in the back yard. Investigators say Slominski confessed to hitting the We Energies worker Karlee Rybarczyk. He claimed he was on his way to an AA meeting at the time of the accident.. and panicked.

Rybarcyzk suffered two broken legs, a broken arm, and other injuries, according to her family. Slominski faces felony hit-and-run charges.