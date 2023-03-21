A shooting in Milwaukee has left a 15-year-old boy dead and five young women injured, according to police.

The incident occurred Monday night near 14th and Concordia Ave. The teenage victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Two 22-year-old women, a 21-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old woman suffered non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.