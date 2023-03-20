Today is the first day of Spring! This leads to tonight’s question, what are you looking forward to the most with Spring arriving?

Kansas basketball loses and Justin gets a parking ticket. Tough weakened for the producer.

All eyes land on what happens in New York this week. Will Trump get arrested? Are there people who are above the law?

Have you ever hated your job so much that you started to rage apply for random jobs? Brian dives into how nowadays, people will rage apply to jobs when they are fed up with their current situation.

What are the best names for a husband, wife or partner? Would you ever not like someone base off their name? Top ten names are mentioned!

Is your hygiene out of control? Brian reads a story between two roommates which leads to a stinky situation.

All this and more on WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan. Check it out below!