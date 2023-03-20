MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Firefighter was injured while battling a house fire Sunday near 78th and Oklahoma. According to a GoFundMe page set up by the Firefighter’s family, the man is recovering from serious injuries at the hospital after falling off the roof of the home.

The firefighter is suffering from a severe concussion, memory loss, a spinal fracture, 10 broken ribs, and other serious ailments. The family also said this injury comes as his daughter was set to have a serious surgery.

The GoFundMe, according to the family, will help cover medical costs for both the firefighter and his daughter. You can find that fundraiser HERE.