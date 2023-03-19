Dan Loosen of the Midwest Gaming Classic joined Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News ahead of the convention’s arrival in Milwaukee on March 31st. Loosen describes the opportunities that the convention presents for the gaming community as well the relationships it has helped its community build.

The Midwest Gaming Classic will be at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee March 31 – April 2.

You can listen to the full interview in the player above.

