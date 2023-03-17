A three-hour St. Patrick’s Day edition of WTMJ Nights! The question of the night…. How do you celebrate your St. Patrick’s Day?

Brian dives into a quick history lesson on the holiday and tells us how he celebrates as someone who is Irish.

Corn Beef… do you enjoy it? Are there text phrases that ever upset you? Brian goes through text phrases that apparently rub the younger generation the wrong way.

Do parents have a hiding spot from their kids?

In the second half of the show, it’s At The Breweries where of course beer in Milwaukee is the hot topic.

All this and more on WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan. Check it out below!