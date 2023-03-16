The Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers 136-123 at home Thursday night. No Brook Lopez for the Bucks and that hurt Milwaukee losing one of their key defenders as the Pacers shot an impressive 55.7 percent from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks, scoring 25 points and 9 rebounds. Jrue Holiday also was a key piece despite the loss, logging a 19 point double-double with 11 assists. What will the Bucks do moving forward if Brook Lopez continues to sit? How did the Bucks let this game go? All this and more on Bucks Talk with Justin Garcia. Check it out below!