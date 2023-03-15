It’s another WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Long time Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is on the move! Nothing is official yet, but Rodgers commented today on The Pat MacAfee Show that New York is where he wants to be next season and is waiting for the Packers to make the final move. Brian talks to callers and texters to hear their opinion on the future Hall of Famer leaving Green Bay. Have you ever spent money when your not sober? What and how much are you spending? All this and more on a one hour listen of WTMJ Nights.