A man has died single-vehicle crash shut down part of 94 westbound on Sunday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Fire department responded to the area of 94 westbound near the 25th street interchange just after 3 pm Sunday.

An investigation shows a single vehicle lost control and crashed into the median wall.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on W/B I-94, just east of 26th Street, as MCSO & @MilFireDept respond to a single-vehicle crash into a safety wall. The driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was unconscious when 1st-responders arrived at around 3:10 PM. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) March 12, 2023

The driver of that vehicle later died; his death remains under investigation. 94 west and all ramps and roadways through the Marquette Interchange bound for 94 westbound were closed for nearly 3 and a half hours while crews worked on the scene.

The crash also remains under investigation by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office