More snow is upon us in southeastern Wisconsin for the remainder of the weekend.

TMJ4’s Brendan Johnson says low-pressure advancing into northern Wisconsin will bring a swath of snowfall to much of the Badger State. Snowfall continues during overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan says snow will blanket the entire state, with more snow expected in parts to the north of our listening area. Sheboygan could get as much as 8 inches with this system.

Prolonged light snowfall event through Monday morning with widespread amounts of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible across central into east central Wisconsin due to a heavier snow band that may develop later Sunday into Sunday night. #wiwx #swiwx pic.twitter.com/JdlCrA1chS — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) March 11, 2023

Milwaukee is expecting between 2 and 4 inches. Travel may be treacherous on Sunday, especially on untreated roadways.

Light snow will overspread southern Wisconsin from west to east through midnight. #wiwx #swiwx pic.twitter.com/oKFtX1oJ3S — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) March 11, 2023

Johnson adds sunshine should move in Tuesday after the snow, bringing in warmer temperatures for part of the week. Another chance of rain followed by a rain/snow mix is possible Thursday into Friday. Stay up to date with the forecast here.