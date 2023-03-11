Daylight Saving time is set to end early Sunday morning across Wisconsin.

Clocks will be set forward an hour starting at 2 am Sunday, meaning we will lose an hour of sleep/darkness.

The National Weather Service says it’s a good time to make emergency preparations, including checking the batteries in smoke alarms and other devices, and to have a plan when an emergency happens.

This is also a good time to:

🔋 Check batteries in smoke/carbon monoxide detectors & weather radios

— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 11, 2023

Now Wisconsin has not yet voted to remain in Daylight Saving Time year-round, instead of switching back and forth. Only Arizona and Hawaii have year-round Daylight Saving time.