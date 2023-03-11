The Bucks fall to the Golden State Warriors 125-116 in a game that had to extend to OT. Despite the loss, the Bucks had seven players tonight have double-digit performances where Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez led the way with 19 points. Jrue Holiday took over in the fourth quarter, hitting multiple clutch three-pointers and helped lead the Bucks during their second half comeback. Stephen Curry however caught fire in the fourth quarter and throughout overtime as he scored nearly half of his points in the final 20 minutes of the game. Curry ended with 36 points. The Bucks will hit the road against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Justin Garcia breaks down the game and highlights on Bucks Talk. Check it out below!