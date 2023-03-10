Click here for a list of closings and delays.

{***A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, SHEBOYGAN, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES UNTIL 10 A.M. FRIDAY. TOTAL SNOWFALL OF 6-8″ IS EXPECTED, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR 10″ POSSIBLE. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED.***}

SNOW REPORTS ❄️ | Almost a foot of snow up towards Sheboygan! Milwaukee reported 10.1" at 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/n5FXpDaql9 — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) March 10, 2023

Snow starts to taper down through the morning as the winter storm moves out. Snow eventually ends this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low 30s.

Clouds hang around Friday night, with temperatures falling into the low 20s inland and upper 20s by the lake. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.

Thought I’d at least admire some of the beauty before it tries to kill me. @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/wnVlsfv5K9 — Michael Spaulding (@MikeWTMJ) March 10, 2023

Daylight Saving Time starts early Sunday morning, meaning we lose an hour of sleep, as clocks move ahead one hour. Snow returns Sunday, with a 1-4″ likely across the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s both days.

A few snow showers linger into Monday, with minimal accumulation, before sunshine returns Tuesday. High temperatures start to climb into the 40s by midweek.

FRIDAY: AM Snow. Breezy

High: 35°

Wind: NE 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing skies

Low: 28°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny

High: 36°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Snow. Breezy

Accum: 1-3″

High: 37°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Light snow. Windy

High: 35°

Wind: N 15-20 G30 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 35