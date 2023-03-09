The Bucks took down the Brooklyn Nets 118-113 in Thursday’s home game. Brook Lopez stole the show as he had 24 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and also recorded a career-high nine blocks. Bobby Portis also contributed leading the Bucks in scoring with a 28 point double-double and Grayson Allen added 19 points as well. The Bucks led by as much as 22 points in the first half, but the Nets were able to cut it to just three with under a minute to go. Milwaukee was able to close the game out with a pair of Allen free-throws. Justin Garcia breaks down the game and highlights on Bucks Talk. Check it out below!