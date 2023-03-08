Our newest effort to benefit Special Olympics Wisconsin includes of course Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano, some awesome athletes, and a super cold plunge!

Special Olympics Wisconsin CEO Chad Hersher joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to plug the event coming up on Saturday, March 18th where Vince, among others will take the leap into Lake Michigan. Chad also talks about the other plunge events that took place around the state. Milwaukee will be one of the last events along with another plunge in Whitewater.

Want to take the plunge with us?! Of course you do! But just in case you don’t feel free to help by donating to this awesome cause. You can visit our WTMJ Cares link here https://www.classy.org/team/479790

Need some extra inspiration? Listen to Chad Hersher’s appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News with Vince Vitrano right here