One more day of a quiet weather before a winter storm moves in. Expect a cloudier sky Wednesday with high temperatures near 40° and an east breeze of 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies continue Wednesday night with lows near 33°.

Thursday starts off cloudy and dry as the winter storm continues to develop just to our west. As the storm starts to move east, a few light rain and snow showers move in for the afternoon, with minimal accumulation. Snow starts to pick up after 4 p.m. for our western counties and after 6 p.m. closer to Lake Michigan. Winds will also increase with gusts near 35 mph. Snow will be heaviest between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday night, before starting to taper down through the rest of Friday morning. Snow ends around 12 p.m. Friday.

4-6″ of snow is expected for almost all of southeastern Wisconsin, with a pocket of 6-8″ of snow closer to Lake Michigan. There is the possibility a few places could see 10″ within the area under the 6-8″ range. Be prepared for travel impacts starting late Thursday evening, with the highest impacts during the Friday morning commute. This will be a neutral snow, not dry and fluffy, nor heavy and wet.

[***A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR DODGE AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES FROM 3 P.M. THURSDAY TO 12 P.M. FRIDAY. 4-6″ OF SNOW IS EXPECTED. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY.***}

{***A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FOND DU LAC, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, SHEBOYGAN, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, WAUKESHA COUNTIES FROM 6 P.M. THURSDAY TO 12 P.M. FRIDAY. 4-6″ OF SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH HIGHER AMOUTNS OF 6-8″ LIKELY NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY.***}