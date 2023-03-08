MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death late Tuesday evening, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The stabbing happened near the corner of 43rd and Good Hope Rd. around 11:20 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 16-year-old with a wound and later pronounced him dead at the scene. Milwaukee Police also said a 19-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the incident.

Charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The Milwaukee Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.