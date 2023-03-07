Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spoken with the New York Jets about becoming their quarterback, according to reports.

Clearly the Packers have given Rodgers and the Jets permission to talk. Otherwise it would be tampering and they’re not filing tampering charges.



Not sure yet whether they’ve given Rodgers and any other teams persmission to talk or if it’s just the Jets at ths point. https://t.co/zFEoKY8TFN — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 7, 2023

News of the talks first came from Trey Wingo late Monday night.

Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 7, 2023

Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, tells WTMJ if Rodgers ends up in New York, it’ll be a major adjustment.

“There will be a lot more scrutiny,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News.

It would be ironic if Rodgers were to be traded to the Jets, considering his predecessor Brett Favre was also traded to New York.

“I remember (Rodgers) telling me ‘I am not going to play until I’m 40 years old,’ but time has a way of changing us, right?” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel told Wis. Morning News.