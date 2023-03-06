MILWAUKEE — Cordell Howze has been charged with one count of First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a felon. Howze is accused of killing Cashay Henderson, a Black transgender woman, on February 26, 2023, near 29th and Villard streets. If convicted, Howze could face up to 85 years in prison and pay fines up to $25,000.

According to the criminal complaint released Monday, an unnamed witness, who has known Howze for two years, agreed to pick him up on Feb. 25 from Neenah and then drive him to Milwaukee. Howze was dropped off at his mother’s home and was observed to have a handgun. He was then picked up by another individual.

Police and fire personnel were called to Henderson’s apartment the next morning for reports of a fire. Investigators found a can of gasoline in the living room and then determined the cause of fire was arson.

Neighbors of Henderson said in a statement that they heard a loud noise, consistent with sound of a gunshot, around 5:30 that morning. A few hours later, the neighbors smelled gas and noticed smoke coming into their home.

During the investigation, Police found a pole camera that had footage of Howze and Henderson inside Henderson’s car around 3:45 that morning. Another camera shows a man wearing clothes consistent with the passenger inside Henderson’s car walking out of her apartment later that morning.

When Police talked to the unnamed witness who drove Howze to Milwaukee, he said the day following the shooting, Howze came to his house with a handgun. The complaint notes that Howze was acting strangely and was making paranoid statements. The man then said Howze showed him and his wife a video from inside Henderson’s apartment and admitted to killing a transgender person.

Henderson is now the third Black transgender woman to be killed in Milwaukee since June 2022.