A teenager from Kewaskum is one of the fastest speed-skaters in the world.
18-year-old Jordan Stolz became the youngest ever to win the 500 meter race at the World Single Distance Championships in the Netherlands over the weekend. He also won the 1-thousand and 15-hundred meters.
“Jordan meets every challenge,” the Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “He’s a very competitive guy. He has not found a limitation yet.”
Not 1, not 2, but Jordan Stolz 🇺🇸 is a three-time World Champion! 🏆— ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) March 5, 2023
With 500m, 1000m and 1500m gold 🥇 he became the first male speed skater to earn three individual gold medals at a world single distances championships 👏 #SpeedSkating #WorldSpeed pic.twitter.com/2CCRq8rygX