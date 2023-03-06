A teenager from Kewaskum is one of the fastest speed-skaters in the world.

18-year-old Jordan Stolz became the youngest ever to win the 500 meter race at the World Single Distance Championships in the Netherlands over the weekend. He also won the 1-thousand and 15-hundred meters.

“Jordan meets every challenge,” the Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “He’s a very competitive guy. He has not found a limitation yet.”