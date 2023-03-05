A man and dog were rescued from a pond with a thin layer of ice on Sunday.

Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies and Raymond Rescue officials were dispatched to the pond on 3 Mile Road in the Village of Raymond just before 2:30pm. An investigation shows 2 dogs were chasing geese across the pond when they both fell through the ice. A 58-year-old man went out to rescue the dogs but fell through the ice himself. Sheriff’s deputies estimate the man was in the frigid water for over 10 minutes.

Crews pulling the man in.

Responding units arrived and threw out a rope to the man. They were then able to pull him to shore within 3 minutes of arriving on scene. The man was transported to a local hospital by Raymond Fire/Rescue for of hypothermia and lacerations.

The man and both dogs are expected to make full recoveries. A press release said one of the dogs was even licking deputies and wanting attention after warming up.