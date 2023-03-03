KENOSHA, Wis. — A woman who had her ID damaged by two Kenosha car salesmen is now the owner of a brand new, free car.

According to a Facebook post, a woman reportedly went to NH Auto Sales in Kenosha to buy a new car. After deciding not to buy a vehicle she went home. The writer of the post, however, forgot her ID at the dealership. Hours later, someone referred her to a viral snapchat video.

The video shows two Kenosha car dealers bending and urinating on the woman’s ID.

After NH Auto Sales began to receive backlash, the company changed their name to something similar to another dealership in Caledonia, Budget Motors of Wisconsin.

Amongst the confusion, Joe Greene, the owner of the Caledonia dealership, tells WTMJ they began receiving a boatload of terrible reviews.

However, after clarifying what had happened via Facebook, Greene said he wanted to make things right for the affected woman.

“I’m a Kenosha resident, I love Kenosha, and I hate to see that type of thing happen in Kenosha. So, I felt like I kind of had to come up with a solution for everybody. That’s when I decided I need to give that girl a car,” said Greene.

Greene ended up doing exactly that. He gave the woman a free car from his dealership.

“It was awesome to do. You know, the person who got the vehicle, she was just amazing and so deserving. It was so great to meet her and learn a bit about her,” said Greene.

Greene said he is just grateful he could make a positive out of a negative situation.

The Kenosha Police Department has since said it will recommend charges against each individual involved in the video..