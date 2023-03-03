Today is Employee Appreciation Day! With that being said, the question of the night is… what was the nicest thing your boss has ever done? This is answered throughout the night from texters and callers.

Is Wauwatosa in coyote danger? A lot of coyotes have been seen lurking, but now experts and animal supporters are saying that the city needs to rethink their tactics when handling the animal.

Brian’s daughter is dating! He brings this up because many young people who are dating have red flags. Are financial problems a red flag?

For the final hour of the program, Brian brings on friend and host of WMBD Craig Collins as the two talk about a variety of things, including their biggest stories of the week.

All this and more on WTMJ Nights. Check it out below!