TODAY IS READ ACROSS AMERICA DAY. Tonight’s text question of the night… Honoring Dr. Seuss’ birthday… what was your favorite book was growing up? Is Dr. Seuss good for our kids? Should kids these days know who Dr. Seuss is? TikTok has a new rule change! Starting in a few weeks, if you are over the age of 18, you only have 60 minutes of screen time for the app. Is this a good idea? Will this even work?

Noonan got scammed! He explains the story and wants to not feel alone as Brian feels like a real dud! The night continues talking about cyber hacks and fishing emails. We are not alone! Would you be upset if a company of your liking supported something you disagree with? We discuss. Why are people getting so angry in public settings? Why is it okay now to cause scenes in public? Brian plays audio from a fight that broke out in McDonalds.